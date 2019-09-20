Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Luis Ayala-Cecilio, 40, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Roberto Lemus, 41, Rock Springs, was arrested on a warrant.
THURSDAY
n Joseph Pieper, 20, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and underage consumption of alcohol.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 9:23 a.m., 1200 block of North 15th, hit and run.
n 10:01 a.m., 2200 block of Falcon, theft.
n 12:18 p.m., 1500 block of Steele, theft.
n 12:24 p.m., 1300 block of Boswell, accident.
n 12:41 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, theft.
n 2:52 p.m., Seventh and Grand, accident.
n 2:54 p.,m., 130 block of North 22nd, tobacco violation (smoking ordinance).
n 2:58 p.m., Sixth and Grand, accident.
n 3:34 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
n 3:35 p.m., 400 block of North Third, theft.
n 4:05 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:09 p.m., 2800 block of Garfield, accident.
THURSDAY
n 7:24 a.m., Pierce and Snowy Range, accident.
n 7:43 a.m., Fourth and Grand, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
n 10:19 a.m., 4900 block of North Third, accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.