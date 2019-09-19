Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Todd Hagist, 26, New York, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Katie Ayala, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Nicholas Hartigan, 20, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Gerald White, 54, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
n Justin Cameron, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Artem Day, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of property destruction.
n Martin Ridinger, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of property destruction.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:47 a.m., 300 block of South Third, hit and run.
n 9:19 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, trespassing.
n 9:59 a.m., 1000 block of North Duna, theft.
n 10:56 a.m., 1100 block of Sanders, theft.
n 11:05 a.m., 300 block of South First, accident.
n 12:38 p.m., 500 block of North Third, hit and run.
n 1:04 p.m., 400 block of South Taylor, vandalism.
n 1:40 p.m., 500 block of Hancock, accident.
n 2:01 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, hit and run.
n 3:20 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
n 4:54 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, accident.
n 6:17 p.m., 500 block of North Third, fight.
n 9:05 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 9:10 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort, theft.
n 9:21 p.m., Snowy Range and Clark, accident.
n 11:28 p.m., 600 block of Plaza, possible domestic disturbance.
