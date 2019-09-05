Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Justin Walker, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
n Trey Watson, 28, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of shoplifting and on suspicion of taking or disposing of property.
n Don Bartlett, 32, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
n Corey Hanks, 21, Wheatland, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a hit and run.
WEDNESDAY
n Jonathan Wright, 38, Laramie, was arrested on a United States Marshalls warrant.
n Rochelle Martinez, 27 Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 9:19 a.m., 2300 block of Grand, accident.
n 10:01 a.m., 1500 bloc of South Third, theft.
n 1:35 p.m., 200 block of South First, accident.
n 1:57 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, fight.
n 2:18 p.m., 800 block of North 15th, theft.
n 3:17 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, hit and run.
n 5:05 p.m., 11th and Ivinson, accident.
n 8:21 p.m., 100 block of South Second, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
TUESDAY
n 11:21 a.m., 5200 block of Bastion, theft.
