Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Lonny Dumesnil, 28, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
n Eric Friedman, 45, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
n Leo Sutton, 58, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Steven Crickon, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and making a false statement to a pawn broker.
FRIDAY
n Alen Smith III, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
n Brandi Jones, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a lane use violation.
n Austin Bubash, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:21 a.m., Ninth and Grand, accident.
n 9:22 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, theft.
n Noon, Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
n 2:12 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
n 2:28 p.m., 1100 block of North Granito, animal bite.
n 2:51 p.m., 800 block of South Second, possible identity theft.
n 4:48 p.m., 900 block of North Third, accident.
n 5:14 p.m., 1100 block of Boulder, theft.
n 5:35 p.m., Third and Grand, hit and run.
n 8:20 p.m., 1900 block of Snowy Range, trespassing.
n 10:56 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, bar check.
n 11:46 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, possible aggravated assault (firearm).
FRIDAY
n 12:54 a.m., Ninth and Fremont, possible impaired driver.
n 4:59 a.m., 300 block of Kearney, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
n 7:18 p.m., 20 block of Glockner, animal bite.
