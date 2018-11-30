Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
10:44 a.m., 900 block of North Fifth, tobacco violation (juvenile).
10:57 a.m., 500 block of West Garfield, accident.
11:06 a.m., 500 block of North Third, vandalism.
4:13 p.m., 700 block of Downey, attempted burglary.
4:38 p.m., 1500 block of North Pierce, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:19 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, possible domestic disturbance.
10:07 p.m., 2300 block of North Ninth, vandalism.
11:12 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
Municipal Court
Marion L. Martinez, 27, Laramie, was fined $435 for assault and battery and $335 for a hit and run (unattended vehicle).
Christopher Jackson Gould, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Caleb G. Marshall, 19, Laramie, was fined $327 for careless driving.
Justin J. Wolf, 27 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
John J. Gurzo, 23, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Jordan E. Moffet, 24, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Bernardo Gonzalez Davalos, 30, Federal Heights, Colorado, was fined $120 for speeding.
Mariah K. Osborne, 38 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Charles A. Kurkowski, 53, Laramie, was fined $175 for speeding in a school zone.
Morgan L. Corrington, 28, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates.
Donald S. Bird, 80 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for careless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.