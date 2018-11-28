Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Kevin Sutcliffe, 31, Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense) and driving under suspension.
TUESDAY
Joseph Orlando, 44, West Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jeanette Mendivil-Deherrera, 20, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of interference.
Victor Jackson, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Editor's note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
11:56 a.m., 30th and Willett, accident.
12:14 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
4:11 p.m., Ninth and Lewis, accident.
4:48 p.m., 1000 block of North Fifth, animal bite.
6:38 p.m., 15th and Spring Creek, accident.
7:08 p.m., 2100 block of Garfield, shoplifting.
TUESDAY
2:40 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
7:47 a.m., Fourth and Clark, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
4:07 p.m., 2700 block of Berner Mill, theft.
