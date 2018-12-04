Albany County Detention Center
NOV. 27
Johnathon Moe, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Antonio Gutierrez-Lopz, 42, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a hit and run.
THURSDAY
Brian Allen, 50, Rock Springs, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Robert Scherer, 67, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and trespassing.
Caset Jurczewsky, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:41 a.m., 200 block of Grand, theft.
9:07 a.m., 400 block of South Adams, theft.
12:16 p.m., 100 block of West Harney, accident.
12:35 p.m., 24th and Grand, accident.
2:11 p.m., Grand and 22nd, accident.
3:26 p.m., 1600 block of West Wyoming, littering.
3:38 p.m., 30th and Joanna Bruner, accident.
3:54 p.m., Seventh and Grand, accident.
4:02 p.m., 15th and Shields, accident.
4:10 p.m., 1400 block of Harney, accident.
4:28 p.m., Boulder and Grand, accident.
6:37 p.m., 17th and Spring Creek, accident.
6:56 p.m., 1500 block of North 23rd, burglary.
7:48 p.m., 17th and Grand, accident.
8:38 p.m., 15th and Garfield, accident.
8:45 p.m., 15th and Garfield, accident.
10:12 p.m., 100 block of North Ninth, hit and run.
SATURDAY
1:27 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
8:32 a.m., 1500 block of Shields, hit and run.
1:54 p.m, 15th and Sorority Row, accident.
11:30 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
1:28 a.m., 1200 block of North 17th, theft.
6:15 a.m., 1900 block of North, possible domestic disturbance.
10:09 a.m., 13th and Lewis, accident.
10:12 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
1:24 p.m., 500 block of North Seventh, hit and run.
1:34 p.m., 2000 block of West Jefferson, accident.
1:51 p.m., 1300 block of North 19th, possible domestic disturbance.
2:21 p.m., Laramie area, possible incest/child molesting.
4:20 p.m., 1600 block of South 17th, possible domestic disturbance.
9:02 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
MONDAY
7:25 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, tobacco violation (juvenile).
