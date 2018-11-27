Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
David Murray, 53, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent, conspiracy, property destruction and interference.
Jackson Yager, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Logan Gustafson, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ryan Flinn, 27, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of eluding, reckless endangering and aggravated assault and battery.
Spencer Ferguson, 19, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Kyle Romero, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
Cody Compton, 29, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Leona McGregor, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Trevor Zick, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Sage Hill, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
MONDAY
Marie Moeller, 53, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and speeding.
Rebecca Sinkes, 30, Rawlins, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of conspiracy to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (meth), felony possession of a controlled substance (liquid heroin) and possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
8:32 a.m., Third and Interstate 80, accident.
8:52 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
9:19 a.m., 200 block of South 30th, theft.
9:30 a.m., 500 block of Gibbon, accident.
4:25 p.m., 26th and Garfield, hit and run.
6:59 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
THURSDAY
6:36 a.m., 1100 block of North McCue, theft.
12:19 p.m., 100 block of Fetterman, burglary.
9:17 p.m., 1400 block of North Third, accident.
FRIDAY
11:03 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (other).
11:18 p.m., 200 block of Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
9:53 a.m., 2400 block of Sheridan, dead body found (natural causes).
11:17 a.m., 1100 block of North McCue, theft.
2:25 p.m., 600 block of Park, accident.
6:05 p.m., 100 block of South Adams, burglary.
6:19 p.m., Eighth and Russell, theft.
SUNDAY
12:34 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
11:29 a.m., 1500 block of Garfield, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:19 p.m., 200 block of North Fourth, possible assault and battery.
MONDAY
12:06 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (other).
7:18 a.m., 2200 block of Riverside, trespassing.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11:45 a.m., Albany County area, possible sexual assault.
3:39 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
9:38 p.m., 1900 block of Howe, accident.
FRIDAY
7:55 a.m., 3000 block of Welsh, hit and run.
7:15 p.m., 100 block of Howe, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
Third and Beaufort, possible impaired driver.
7:57 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
