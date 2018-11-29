Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
10:02 a.m., 12th and Harney, accident.
10:06 a.m., 1800 block of Riverside, theft.
10:32 a.m., 1200 block of Canby, possible child abuse (neglect).
11:08 a.m., 200 block of North Taylor, theft.
11:42 a.m., 200 block of Sheridan, hit and run.
12:08 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
1:31 p.m., Pine and Garfield, accident.
3:25 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, accident.
9:21 p.m., Eighth and Garfield, accident.
WEDNESDAY
1:24 a.m., Falcon and Beaufort, accident.
2 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
Municipal Court
Jalani Ellison, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for fighting.
Solomon Byrd, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for fighting.
Wilson F. Sellner, 58, Laramie, was fined $453.39 for shoplifting.
Erika A. Adams, 21, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Emily M. Malkin, 26, Somerville, Massachusetts, was fined $139 for speeding.
Lauren R. Kelley, 20, Laramie, was fined $146 for speeding.
Rian H. Rabideau, 34, Laramie, was fined $135 for speeding in a school zone.
Brandon W. Muller, 25 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $165 for speeding in a school zone.
Stacy Dawn, 40, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Ethan E. Dale, 20, Riverton, was fined $235 for careless driving.
John Mitchell Titensor, 48, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Feven M. Seifu, 33, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Leonard Jacob Dietz, 86, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dalton B. Schornak, 19, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Coleman R. Garnich, 31, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Shayla M. Howell, 19, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Janna P. Hamel, 42, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Shpetim Shabani, 22, Laramie, was fined $158 for speeding.
Brian A. Mann, 49, Sheridan, was fined $185 for speeding in a school zone.
Gregg N. Bonazinga, 34 at the time of the offense, Cheyenne, was fined $125 for expired plates.
McKenna A. Lipson, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Bakary Samake, 44, Renton, Washington, was fined $230 for careless driving.
Omar Almane, 22, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Anik Das, 27, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Nathan Kiernan Mock, 18, Laramie, was fined $285 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Maximillian W. Turner, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
J.D. Fear, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Patrick J. Kaiser, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Madison F. Wion, 19, Laramie, was fined $1,458.67 for a hit and run (occupied vehicle).
Laine K. Jackson, 22, Laramie, was fined $235 for public intoxication.
Danielle M. Bullock, 19, Cheyenne, was fined $735 for failing to stop for a police vehicle and $45, with a sentence of 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Marion L. Martinez, 27, Laramie, was fined $435 for assault and battery and $335 for a hit and run (unattended vehicle).
Christopher Jackson Gould, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Caleb G. Marshall, 19, Laramie, was fined $327 for careless driving.
Justin J. Wolf, 27 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
John J. Gurzo, 23, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Jordan E. Moffet, 24, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Bernardo Gonzalez Davalos, 30, Federal Heights, Colorado, was fined $120 for speeding.
Mariah K. Osborne, 38 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Charles A. Kurkowski, 53, Laramie, was fined $175 for speeding in a school zone.
Morgan L. Corrington, 28, Laramie, was fined $120 for expired plates.
Donald S. Bird, 80 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for careless driving.
