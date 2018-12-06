Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
8:54 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, vandalism.
9:20 a.m., 2100 block of North 22nd, vandalism.
9:38 a.m., 3500 block of Garfield, accident.
4:47 p.m., 200 block of Fremont, theft.
4:56 p.m., 200 block of South 22nd, accident.
5:16 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
5:23 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, theft.
6:02 p.m., 22nd and Arrowhead, accident.
6:40 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
7:12 p.m., Third and Ivinson, accident.
11:52 p.m., 1000 block of West Curtis, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
8:19 a.m., 30 block of Antelope, possible domestic disturbance.
1:55 p.m., 30 block of Happy Jack, accident.
4:07 p.m., 1100 block of Skyline, theft.
