Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
10:36 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
3:53 p.m., 4300 block of Bobolink, accident.
4:31 p.m., 200 block of South Johnson, possible domestic disturbance.
5:14 p.m., 200 block of Grand, selling alcohol to a minor.
5:52 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, selling alcohol to a minor.
6:08 p.m., 100 block of South Second, selling alcohol to a minor.
7:24 p.m., 300 block of Snowy Range, selling alcohol to a minor.
7:37 p.m., 300 block of West University, selling alcohol to a minor.
7:53 p.m., 200 block of South Adams, selling alcohol to a minor.
9:57 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, fight.
11:51 p.m., Sixth and Custer, possible resisting arrest.
FRIDAY
1:53 a.m., 1000 block of Reynolds, dead body found (natural causes).
2:16 a.m., 11th and Russell, possible impaired driver.
2:36 a.m., 1700 block of Fetterman, possible domestic disturbance.
7:53 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, accident.
