Arrest made for strangulation of a household member
Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched shortly after midnight Tuesday to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for a report of a domestic dispute.
As a result of their investigation, Yumasie A. Helebuick, a 20-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with strangulation of a household member. Helebuick’s bond was set at $10,000.00.
Wyoming Statute 6-2-509 states a person is guilty of strangulation of a household member if he intentionally and knowingly or recklessly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to a household member by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck of the household member; or blocking the nose and mouth of the household member.
Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to five years.
Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
Harley Eliason, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Daniel McCann, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Michael Smith, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery.
MONDAY
Peter Biar, 30, Wisconsin, was arrested on a warrant from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.
TUESDAY
Yamasie Hellebuick, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery (strangulation).
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
9:55 a.m., 3000 block of Willett, accident.
10:52 a.m., 1400 block of Ivinson, accident.
TUESDAY
12:05 a.m., 600 block of Gibbon, possible assault and battery.
4:46 a.m., 900 block of South Colorado, hit and run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.