Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
8:51 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
11:45 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, accident.
11:53 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
4:29 p.m., 600 block of Fremont, theft.
5:13 p.m., 22nd and Willett, accident.
5:47 p.m., 400 block of Boswell, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
6:07 p.m., 1000 block of South Eighth, accident.
6:32 p.m, 1600 block of Grand, selling alcohol to a minor.
6:49 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, selling alcohol to a minor.
7:16 p.m., 2200 bloc of Grand, selling alcohol to a minor.
8:08 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, selling alcohol to a minor.
8:48 p.m., 1400 block of North Third, selling alcohol to a minor.
9:10 p.m., 800 block of North Third, selling alcohol to a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.