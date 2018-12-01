Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
8:47 a.m., 600 block of South Sixth, hit and run.
10:09 a.m., Grand and 22nd, possible impaired driver.
10:21 a.m., Third and Ivinson, trespassing.
11:38 a.m., 500 block of South Lincoln, possible assault and battery.
Noon, 800 block of South 25th, accident.
12:46 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
1:34 p.m., 600 block of South Sixth, hit and run.
2:22 p.m., Seventh and Seeton, accident.
2:25 p.m., 400 block of University, possible assault and battery.
3:47 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
6:34 p.m., 800 block of North 12th, hit and run.
FRIDAY
1:36 a.m., 200 block of South Fourth, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
12:48 p.m., 100 block of Hunt, accident.
