Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
• Natasha Ducharme, 47, Evanston, was serving a sentence.
• Anthony Santistevan, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of property destruction, interference, battery, and possession of a controlled substance.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY• 8:54 a.m., 2000 block of Fox, vandalism.
• 9:40 a.m., 8:59 a.m., 1300 block of Kearney, vandalism.
• 10:07 a.m., 300 block of 30th, accident.
• 10:24 a.m., 700 block of Downey, vandalism.
• 11:45 a.m., 1200 block of 17th, animal bite.
• 12:28 p.m., 2300 block of Snowy Range, animal bite.
• 12:41 P.M., 2400 block of Grand, hit and run.
• 1:58 p.m., 600 block of Clark, burglary.
• 4:06 p.m., 600 block of 30th, vandalism.
• 9:21 p.m., 900 block of Third, possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:11 p.m., 1800 block of Skyline, theft.
• 8:46 p.m., 500 block of Clark , fight.
• 10:45 p.m., 1500 block of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY• 1:27 a.m., 100 block of Third, possible domestic disturbance.
Albany County Sheriff’s DepartmentThe Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY• 9:33 a.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 11:09 a.m., Albany County area, trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.