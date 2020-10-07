Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Michael Nelson, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
n Thomas Massey, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a 14 day drug court sanction.
n Michael Morreale, 27, Laramie, was arrested on a 14 day drug court sanction.
n Patrick Foster, 48, Laramie, was serving a 7 day sentence.
FRIDAY
n Bonner Dubouchett, 44, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
SATURDAY
n Zachary Wardm 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Bryan Espejel, 18, idaho, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Quincy Espejel, 18, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Kevin Flores, 18, Jackson Hole, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Denisha Garcia, 19, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Stacey Olvera, 18, Jackson Hole, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
MONDAY
n Jesus Torres Arcos, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, failing to stop at a stop sign, and having a warrant for arrest.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 9:29 a.m., 200 block of Third, accident.
n 9:37 a.m., 1200 block of Lyons, trespassing.
n 9:51 a.m., 1300 block of Beaufort, theft.
n 10:44 a.m., 1900 block of Banner, trespassing.
n 11:00 a.m., 2100 block of Binford, dead body found (natural causes).
n 2:02 p.m., 3700 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 3:56 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
n 4:24 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
n 9:06 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
n 10:57 p.m., 300 block of Fremont, vandalism.
SATURDAY
n 2:16 a.m., 100 block of Second, alleged impaired driver.
n 8:14 a.m., 2000 block of Newton, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:16 a.m., 2100 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 2:21 p.m., 1600 block of Pierson, burglary.
n 5:59 p.m., 1100 block of Third, accident.
n 8:18 p.m., 1100 block of Third, accident.
n 8:42 p.m., 300 block of Second, stolen vehicle.
SUNDAY
n 6:12 p.m., 1300 block of 27th, vandalism.
n 8:17 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 3:22 p.m., Albany County area, shoplifting.
n 5:21 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
SUNDAY
n 9:35 a.m., Albany County area, vandalism
