Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Alicia Hyatt, 51, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Ashley Goosman, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:52 a.m., 300 block of Fourth, accident.
n 8:57 a.m., 300 block of Fourth, accident.
n 10:05 a.m., 600 block of Pine, burglary of vehicle.
n 10:47 a.m., 600 block of Pine, theft.
n 12:54 p.m., 1600 block of 17th, dead body found (natural causes).
n 1:59 p.m., 1500 block of McCue, accident.
n 4:15 p.m., 2300 block of Third, accident.
n 4:42 p.m., 700 block of Boulder, animal bite.
n 9:21 p.m., 500 block of Third, aggravated assault.
Albany County Sheriff’s Deptartment
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 4:06 p.m., Albany County area, hit and run.
