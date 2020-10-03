Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Michael Nelson, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
n Thomas Massey, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a 14 day drug court sanction.
n Michael Morreale, 27, Laramie, was arrested on a 14 day drug court sanction.
n Patrick Foster, 48, Laramie, was serving a 7 day sentence.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 11:08 a.m., 400 block of Third, theft.
n 1:10 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, accident.
n 3:41 p.m., 2400 block of 8th, accident.
n 4:36 p.m., 400 block of Third, hit and run.
n 6:06 p.m., 1600 block of 17th, dead body found (natural causes).
n 7:08 p.m., 1100 block of Arapaho, fireworks.
n 7:40 p.m., 300 block of Tenth, open container violation.
n 9:07 p.m., 700 block of Downey, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:11 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
n 11:52 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 3:06 p.m., Albany County area, hit and run.
n 9:12 p.m., Albany County area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
