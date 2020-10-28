Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
n Jordan Cam'ron, 21, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
n Jordan Marquise, 20, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
n Daniel Reid-Bennett, 22 North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
n Ricardo Navarrete, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and driving without headlights.
n Thomas Gordon, 43, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving without headlights, driving without a license, improper lane use, and open container violations.
n Amber Cole, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
n Joseph Pieper, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
n Austin Wingfield, 23, Louisiana, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a license.
n Monique Acosta, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 4:58 p.m., 4500 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 6:56 p.m., 300 block of Seventh, animal bite.
n 8:46 p.m., 700 block of Third, accident.
SATURDAY
n 1:43 a.m., 800 block of Harney, alleged impaired driver.
n 2:25 a.m., 100 block of Fourth, alleged impaired driver.
n 11:40 a.m., 600 block of Adams, burglary.
n 11:53 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 12:28 p.m., 1500 block of McCue, assault and battery.
n 2:41 p.m., 200 block of Second, burglary.
n 9:24 p.m., 400 block of Seventh, alleged impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 1:31 a.m., 900 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
n 10:31 p.m., 600 block of Eleventh, minor in possession.
MONDAY
n 1:01 a.m., 400 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
Albany County Sheriff’s Deptartment
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 3:29 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
n 5:01 p.m., Albany County area, trespassing.
SATURDAY
n 6:44 p.m., Albany County area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
n 9:25 p.m., Albany County area, alleged impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 6:59 a.m., Albany County area, dead body found (natural causes).
