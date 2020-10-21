Albany County Detention CenterSATURDAY
• Jenfer Rivera, 36, utah, was arrested on a warrant.
• Francisco Zamudio, 23, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY
• Tucker Guerin, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
• Autumn Jensen, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
• Coy Lemmert, 38, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
• 8:32 a.m., 400 block of Third, assault and battery.
• 8:56 a.m., 800 block of Fremont, theft.
• 12:05 p.m., 800 block of 8th, bike theft.
• 1:50 p.m., 900 block of McCue, theft.
• 1:59 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:08 p.m., 1700 block of Clydesdale, theft.
• 2:27 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
• 5:04 p.m., 400 block of Colorado, hit and run.
SATURDAY
• 2:27 a.m., 400 block of Third, fight.
• 2:41 a.m., 200 block of 30th, assault and battery.
• 11:49 a.m., 300 block of Willett, accident.
• 2:04 p.m., 2200 block of Snowy Range, vandalism.
• 4:50 p.m., 1200 block of Third, accident.
• 5:22 p.m., 100 block of Pine, hit and run.
• 7:19 p.m., 1800 block of Curtis, hit and run.
• 9:18 p.m., 700 block of Clark, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
• 2:38 a.m., 200 block of Grand, minor in possession of alcohol.
• 3:39 a.m., 200 block of Second, alleged impaired driver.
• 3:28 a.m., 3300 block of Grays Gable, burglary.
• 8:28 p.m., 2000 block of Venture, trespassing.
• 11:16 p.m., 1100 block of Fifth, alleged impaired driver.
Albany County Sheriff’s DeptartmentThe Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
• 10:20 a.m., Albany County area, dead body found (natural causes).
SATURDAY
• 11:51 a.m., Albany County area, accident.
SUNDAY
• 4:08 p.m., Albany County area, dead body found (natural causes).
• 4:08 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
