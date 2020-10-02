Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
• Jerry Bowman, 35, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for property destruction and interference.
• Sandra mark, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
• Chad Shewmake, 34, laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Justin Renger, 38, laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
WEDNESDAY
• Jacob Ford, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
• 1:23 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
• 3:57 p.m., 400 block of Boswell, vandalism.
• 6:50 p.m., 4100 block of Foothills, burglary.
• 11:13 p.m., 1600 block of Fifth, theft.
THURSDAY
• 1:00 a.m., 100 block of Second, vandalism.
• 1:10 a.m., 1300 block of Bradley, alleged impaired driver.
• 1:10 a.m., 400 block of Third, hit and run.
Albany County Sheriff’s DepartmentThe Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
• 10:53 a.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 3:44 p.m., Albany County area, trespassing.
