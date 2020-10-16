Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Russell Goodrum, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Benjamin Ketchum, 31, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
n Nicholas Charging, 28, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Lynette Montana, 20, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
n Harry Jenkins, 54, South Dakota, was arrested on a warrant.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 11:07 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 1:10 p.m., 900 block of Lyons, burglary.
n 2:15 p.m., 1700 block of Centennial, theft.
Albany County Sheriff's Deptartment
The Albany County Sheriff's Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 6:24 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
n 6:30 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
