Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
n Callie, Lopez, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Mario Briseno, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
n Nicholas Steffeno, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and interference.
n Michele Braman, 58, Green River, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
n Nicholas Cook, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
n Mylanie Hidecker, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, underage consumption of alcohol, and minor in a bar violation.
MONDAY
n Katie Joyce, 26, Montana, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft, interference, and assault.
n Gary Ludi, 58, Denver, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and improper lane use.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:06 a.m., 300 block of Ninth, accident.
n 1:04 p.m., 1600 block of Apache, dead body found (natural causes).
n 1:03 p.m., 300 block of Ninth, accident.
n 3:52 p.m., 600 block of Plaza, animal bite.
n 6:29 p.m., 100 block of Sixth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:53 p.m., 600 block of 30th, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
n 8:15 a.m., 100 block of University, accident.
n 1:30 p.m., 700 block of First, burglary of vehicle.
n 2:30 p.m., 500 block of Buchanan, burglary.
n 2:40 p.m., 2100 block of Snowy Range, hit and run.
n 5:24 p.m., 800 block of Third, accident.
n 5:37 p.m., 900 block of McCue, hit and run.
n 7:30 p.m., 2100 block of Hancock, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:27 p.m., 700 block of Fifth, hit and run.
n 10:49 p.m., 500 block of Adams, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:51 p.m., Laramie Area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
n 11:21 p.m., 3900 block of Beech, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 2:00 a.m., 300 block of Fourth, alleged impaired driver.
n 4:43 p.m., 700 block of Canby, burglary of vehicle.
n 6:48 p.m., 500 block of Third, accident.
Albany County Sheriff's Deptartment
The Albany County Sheriff's Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 7:07 p.m., Albany County area, trespassing.
SATURDAY
n 5:48 p.m., Albany County area, assault and battery.
n 8:28 p.m., Albany County area, fight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.