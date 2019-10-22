Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:51 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
11:08 p.m., 700 block of Canby, animal bite.
12:50 p.m., 1700 block of North McCue, accident.
1:33 p.m., 1000 block of North Third, hit and run.
2:12 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
2:57 p.m., 100 block of North Hayes, animal bite.
8:13 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
8:14 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, tobacco violation (juvenile).
9:20 p.m., Third and Baker, possible impaired driver.
10:30 p.m., 700 block of Hancock, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
11:58 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
1:28 a.m., 200 block of North Ninth, possible impaired driver.
2:08 a.m., 100 block of Fremont, possible impaired driver.
9:01 a.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
10:33 a.m., 400 block of Mitchell, open container violation.
10:39 a.m., 500 block of Boswell, possible domestic disturbance.
11:47 a.m., 200 block of South Third, accident.
1:28 p.m., near War Memorial Stadium, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
1:40 p.m., 500 block of North Third, hit and run.
3:18 p.m., 1600 block of Shields, accident.
4:19 p.m., 19th and Harney, accident.
4:24 p.m., 17th and Sheridan, accident.
SUNDAY
12:14 a.m., Second and Ivinson, fight.
6:56 a.m., 1700 block of Forest, accident.
4:57 p.m., 600 block of South Pine, burglary.
7:55 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, theft.
9:39 p.m., 1600 block of South 17th, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
12:47 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
7:59 a.m., 15th and Arnold, accident.
Albany County Sheriff's Office
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
SUNDAY
1:18 p.m., 5100 block of Fetterman, accident.
4:41 p.m., 40 block of Fetterman, accident.
