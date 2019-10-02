Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
n Michael Mora, 30, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Joey Wells, 39, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Teresa Majewski, 59, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
MONDAY
n Brandon Wysocki, 36, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Ashlynn Wittig-Keefe, 18, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:31 a.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
n 12:08 p.m., 300 block of South First, hit and run.
n 12:31 p.m., 500 block of South 13th, possible stolen vehicle.
n 12:32 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, trespassing.
n 3:31 p.m., 600 block of South 22nd, theft.
TUESDAY
n 12:08 a.m., 1700 block of North McCue, shoplifting.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 12:38 p.m., 100 block of West Vedauwoo, theft.
n 1:05 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230 and Harmony, accident (with fatality).
