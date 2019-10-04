Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Dominic Dicillo, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Johnathon Noe, 25, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant. and on suspicion of an expired registration.
THURSDAY
n Sheridan Harvey, 20, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and falsifying identification.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:34 a.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
n 8:59 a.m., 1400 block of Thaxton, accident.
n 4:22 p.m., 700 block of Canby, theft.
n 4:33 p.m., 200 block of North Ninth, accident.
n 9:53 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
THURSDAY
n 1:56 a.m., 800 block of University, possible impaired driver.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 6:11 p.m., 100 block of Hanson, theft.
