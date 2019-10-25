Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
9:06 a.m., 1500 block of North Third, theft.
10:15 a.m., 1700 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
10:20 a.m., 1900 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
10:24 a.m., 1900 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
2:04 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
3:40 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
5:52 p.m., 1200 block of West Lyons, animal bite.
9:52 p.m., 300 block of West University, possible domestic disturbance.
9:56 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
10:56 p.m., Second and Grand, possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY
12:21 a.m., 2200 block of South 15th, possible domestic disturbance.
7:59 a.m., 1800 block of North 15th, accident.
Albany County Sheriff's Office
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
10:21 a.m., 100 block of Hunt, accident.
4:10 p.m., 10 block of Sara, theft.
