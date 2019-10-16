Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
n Ethan Peiffer, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
n Benner Leitz, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n John Nowland, 20, Rock Springs, was arrested on suspicion of drug use and property destruction.
MONDAY
n Nicholas Steslow, 27, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
TUESDAY
n Amy Kramer, 48, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
n Raymon Johnson, 34, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 10:15 a.m., 300 block of South 30th, accident.
n 1:05 p.m., 400 block of South 20th, vandalism (graffiti).
n 3:27 p.m., Seventh and Harney, accident.
n 5:22 p.m., 900 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:50 p.m., 22nd and Armory, hit and run.
TUESDAY
7:03 a.m., 600 block of South Colorado.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:30 p.m., 60 block of Osprey, burglary.
n 11:17 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
