Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:04 a.m., Adams and Snowy Range, accident.
n 11:22 a.m., 1700 block of North McCue, accident.
n 2:53 p.m., 11th and Harney, accident.
n 3:30 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
n 6:17 p.m., 1300 block of Shields, animal bite.
n 7:56 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 8:59 p.m., 2000 block of West Venture, vandalism.
n 10:15 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, fight.
n 11:02 p.m., Adams and Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
n 11:27 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
n 1:15 a.m., Fourth and University, possible impaired driver.
n 1:35 a.m., 15th and Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 2:02 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
n 10:17 a.m., 200 block of North Third, theft.
n 11:28 a.m., 1300 block of North McCue, theft.
n 12:32 p.m., 700 block of North Fourth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 12:41 p.m., 1100 block of Arnold, accident.
n 1:37 p.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, burglary.
n 2:12 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, possible stolen vehicle.
n 2:57 p.m., 200 block of Grand, possible stolen vehicle.
n 3:42 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, hit and run.
n 4:24 p.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
n 6:55 p.m., 800 block of South Spruce, hit and run.
n 7:29 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
n 11:31 p.m., 1300 block of North McCue, fireworks.
SUNDAY
n 2 a.m., 300 block of South 17th, possible impaired driver.
n 9:13 a.m., 1300 block of Sanders, theft.
n 10:31 a.m., 800 block of South Third, shoplifting.
n 1:18 p.m., Fifth and Garfield, accident.
n 1:25 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
n 1:54 p.m., 2000 block of West Venture, vandalism.
n 1:56 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
n 2:24 p.m., 300 block of West University, hit and run.
n 2:52 p.m., 2000 block of West Venture, vandalism.
n 10:03 p.m., 1500 block of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 11:30 a.m., 3000 block of Fort Sanders, animal bite.
n 11:51 a.m., 40 block of Wyoming Highway 130, theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.