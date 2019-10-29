Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Jared Voyles, 41, South Dakota, was arrested on a Circuit Court warrant.
n Jerome Hunter, 66, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Scarlett Meier, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a Park County warrant and on a suspicion of a tail light violation.
n Caleb Reuter, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, eluding, an open container violation and speeding.
SATURDAY
n Michael Morreale, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
n Nathan Drisio, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Rachel Bailey, 48, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and interference.
n Jason Lott, 42, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony larceny.
SUNDAY
n Emiliano Vega, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a lane use violation.
n Justin Allison, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and open container violation and a traffic violation.
n Tymer Goss, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of a fake ID and underage consumption of alcohol.
n Trevor Fields, 59, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Nolan Crawford, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of battery.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 9:40 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 9:58 a.m., 600 block of South Sixth, theft.
n 10:50 a.m., 2700 block of Plains, vandalism.
n 11:53 a.m., 1500 block of Palmer, animal bite.
n 2:22 p.m., 1200 block of Russell, hit and run.
n 2:31 p.m., 400 block of South Second, vandalism.
n 2:35 p.m., 1500 block of South Third, shoplifting.
n 3:14 p.m., 600 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 3:45 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, accident.
n 3:47 p.m., 1200 block of West Lyons, animal bite.
n 3:50 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, littering.
n 4:15 p.m., 30th and Joanna Bruner, accident.
n 4:41 p.m., 2800 block of Plains, vandalism.
n 5:10 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 5:27 p.m., 15th and Shields, accident.
n 5:40 p.m., 15th and Ivinson, accident.
n 8:40 p.m., 500 block of Ivinson, possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:49 p.m., Beech and Glacier, hit and run.
n 9:04 p.m., Third and Ivinson, hit and run.
n 9:15 p.m., 800 block of North Third, fight.
n 11:57 p.m., Seventh and Canby, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 12:19 a.m., 200 block of Grand, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
n 1:15 a.m., 21st and Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 2:38 a.m., 1300 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:39 a.m., Pierce and Jefferson, accident.
n 10:55 a.m., Third and Harney, accident.
n 11:23 a.m., 400 block of South Third, theft.
n 1:14 p.m., 200 block of North Third, possible mail theft/tampering.
n 2:13 p.m., 100 block of North Taylor, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:31 p.m., 2300 block of Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
n 2:43 p.m., 400 block of North Fourth, possible stolen vehicle.
n 4:39 p.m., 1800 block of Hillside, animal bite.
n 5:42 p.m., 400 block of South Third, theft.
n 10:01 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 10:59 p.m., 1100 block of North Apache, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n Midnight, 2000 block of Binford, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
n 12:29 a.m., 200 block of Grand, falsifying identification.
n 12:41 a.m., 200 block of Grand, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
n 1:03 a.m., 17th and Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 2:26 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 3:11 a.m., 2800 block of Grand, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
n 9:31 a.m., 500 block of Clark, burglary.
n 1:41 p.m., Taylor and Snowy Range, accident.
n 1:55 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
n 3:48 p.m., 2100 block of West Wyoming, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:18 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 8:47 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, accident.
MONDAY
n 1:54 a.m., 300 block of South Second, possible impaired driver.
n 2:15 a.m., 1200 block of West Baker, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:30 a.m., 1300 block of Grand, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
n 11:13 a.m., Fetterman and Garrett, possible stolen vehicle.
n 4:27 p.m., 5700 block of Skyline, vandalism.
n 5:43 p.m., 10 block of Cottontail, possible stolen vehicle.
MONDAY
n 12:23 a.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 726, accident.
