Laramie man charged with aggravated burglary
A Laramie Police Department officer responded at about 3:32 p.m. Oct. 15 to the 200 block of McCollum Street for the report of a burglary to a business.
As a result of the investigation, Cleyton B. Bauer, a 23-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. Bond has not yet been set on the felony charge and Bauer remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Aggravated burglary is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not less than five years nor more than 25 years, a fine of not more than $50,000, or both, if, in the course of committing the crime of burglary, the person is or becomes armed with or uses a deadly weapon or a simulated deadly weapon.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Due to technical difficulties, a photo of the suspect is not available at this time.
Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Steven Sencebaugh, 64, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of drivign under the influence and an open container.
n Ryan Wicklander, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply and on suspicion of driving under suspension, no interlock, felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) Fel-Meth, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
WEDNESDAY
n Ashley Goosman, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana, heroin and meth).
n Clayton Hahn, 40, Cheyenne, was arrested on a Laramie County warrant and on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and conspiracy.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:43 a.m., 12th and Bradley, accident.
n 9:45 a.m., 1700 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 11:52 a.m., 30 block of South Corthell, fraud (forgery).
n 12:02 p.m., 200 block of Grand, theft.
n 3:17 p.m., 1200 block of North 22nd, accident.
n 3:29 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, tobacco violation (juvenile).
n 4:03 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:47 p.m., 1900 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 4:51 p.m., 1700 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 4:55 p.m., 1600 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 5:04 p.m., 1600 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 5:07 p.m., 1600 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 5:26 p.m., 1600 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 5:29 p.m., 1900 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 5:35 p.m., 1900 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 5:44 p.m., 1500 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 5:55 p.m., 1500 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 5:57 p.m., 1500 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
WEDNESDAY
n 7:44 a.m., Boulder and Garfield, accident.
