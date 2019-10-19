Man charged with burglary and property destruction
Laramie Police Department officers responded at 11:22 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of North Fifth Street for the report of a subject in a residence that shouldn’t be there.
As a result of the investigation, Jacob D. Hento, a 21-year-old male, was arrested and charged with burglary and property destruction. Bond has not yet been set on the felony charge, and Hento remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Burglary is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both.
Property destruction and defacement is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, a fine of not more than $750 or both, if the cost of restoring injured property or the value of the property if destroyed is less than $1,000.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Joshua Bibler, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Brandon Wysochi, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Terrence Gadlin, 31, Laramie, was serving a Circuit Court sentence.
n Arsenio Lemus-Frausto, 49, Laramie, was arrested on a Municipal Court warrant and on suspicion of speeding.
n Keelen Noel, 21, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a drug court sanction.
n Andrew Bronson, 36, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Shane Calhoun, 44, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, speeding, and an open container.
FRIDAY
n Emily Jewell, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Jacob Hento, 21, Hanna, was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary and property destruction.
n Willie Garza, 49, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
n Cody Stewart-Lawley, 24, Hanna, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug.
n Thanh Nguyen, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of urinating, underage consumption of alcohol, interference and falsifying identification.
n Max Schultz, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of urinating, underage consumption of alcohol, interference and falsifying identification.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 12:07 p.m., 3300 block of Grand, theft.
n 1:51 p.m., 2900 block of Sheridan, accident.
n 2:53 p.m., 1400 block of North Third, accident.
n 3:01 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 7:16 p.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
n 7:22 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 10:47 p.m., 1600 block of South 17th, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:22 p.m., 1200 block of North Fifth, burglary.
FRIDAY
n 12:02 a.m., 17th and Palmer, fight.
n 12:44 a.m., 13th and Grand, possible impaired driver.
n 12:59 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, possible impaired driver.
n 1:12 a.m., 200 block of Grand, possible resisting arrest.
n 1:43 a.m., 100 block of South Second, fight.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
n 6:24 p.m., 100 block of Circle, vandalism.
