Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Ashley Goosman, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.
n Wayne Feltz, 53, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and an open container violation.
n Justin Renger, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, use of a controlled substance and introduction into a detention center.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 2:10 p.m., Bill Nye and Glacier, theft.
n 3:15 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 5:05 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
n 5:26 p.m., 200 block of North Ninth, hit and run.
n 6:26 p.m., 900 block of Symons, theft.
n 9:04 p.m., Third and Grand, accident.
n 9:47 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (all other).
n 9:58 p.m., 1600 block of South 17th, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
n 1:06 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (all other).
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 10:47 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 10:50 a.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
n 12:05 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
n 12:43 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, vandalism.
n 7:06 p.m, 4600 block of Soldier Springs, accident.
