Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
n Dana Jabbor, 54, Pennsylvania, was arrested on suspicion of an open container violation.
n Blake Hill, 18, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Colby Davidson, 19, Douglas, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Brandin Johnson, 43, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Jathra Hom, 28, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, interference, possession of a controlled substance with intent and conspiracy.
n Kathryn Hoffman, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of resisting, interference and trespassing.
n Tyler Cron, 24, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent, conspiracy, introduction and a stolen firearm.
n Grady Nordquist, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Jose Fuentez, 27, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
n Connor Poppe, 20, Montana, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SUNDAY
n Shawnee Abell, 46, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
n Crystal Naylor, 42, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Randy Ayers, 42, Arizona, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
n Matthew Kent, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.
n Lauren Haiar, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
n Cleyton Bauer, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 9:24 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 10:09 a.m., 26th and Sheridan, accident.
n 10:30 a.m., 2600 block of Grand, accident.
n 11:17 a.m., Boulder and Grand, accident.
n 11:49 a.m., 22nd and Reynolds, accident.
n 12:20 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, theft.
n 1:17 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
n 4:16 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
n 1:07 p.m., 10 block of Hunt, accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.