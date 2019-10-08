Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Terry Nielsen, 59, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
Brooke Smalling, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Glenn Goodman, 52, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of criminal entry.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:03 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, tobacco violation (juvenile).
10:24 a.m., 1400 block of Park, theft.
1:10 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, fight.
2 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
2:06 p.m., 100 block of South Adams, theft.
4:13 p.m., 800 block of South 17th, theft.
5:03 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, burglary.
5:07 p.m., Beech and Boulder, accident.
5:51 p.m., 900 block of North Third, possible identity theft.
6:09 p.m., 1300 block of North McCue, vandalism.
6:50 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, theft.
7:25 p.m., 1500 block of North 15th, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
3:03 a.m., Adams and Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
8:07 a.m., Monument and Pumpkin Vine, theft.
11:21 a.m., 2900 block of Grand, hit and run.
11:48 a.m., 1800 block of Sheridan, theft.
12:05 p.m., 1700 block f Boswell, littering.
9:11 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
10:35 p.m., 200 block of Custer, possible aggravated assault (other weapon).
11:11 p.m., Boulder and Garfield, accident.
11:18 p.m., 700 block of South Colorado, possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
12:46 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
2:27 a.m., 1600 block of Spring Creek, possible impaired driver.
11:17 a.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
2:11 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, accident.
2:46 p.m., 1300 block of South 17th, possible domestic disturbance.
9:49 p.m., 400 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
MONDAY
1:59 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (all other).
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
5:54 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
SATURDAY
6:40 p.m., 1900 block of U.S. Highway 30, trespassing.
SUNDAY
2:33 p.m., 700 block of Wyoming Highway 230, hit and run.
