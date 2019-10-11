Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Eric Stallard, 33, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of having no tail lights.
n Daryn Troy, 36, Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:41 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
n 9:43 a.m., Albany County area, theft.
n 9:52 a.m., 1600 block of West Monroe, vandalism.
n 10:19 a.m., 1600 block of Palmer, vandalism.
n 11:28 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 11:51 a.m., 1500 block of Sheridan, accident.
n 12:34 p.m., 1600 block of Palmer, vandalism.
n 1:24 p.m., 500 block of West Garfield, littering.
n 10:10 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
THURSDAY
n 1:01 a.m., Seventh and Garfield, possible impaired driver.
n 7:09 a.m., Boulder and Grand, accident.
n 7:44 a.m., Sixth and Reynolds, accident.
n 7:49 a.m., 15th and Harney, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 11:56 a.m., 400 block of Reed, animal bite.
n 3:54 p.m., 200 block of River Ranch, theft.
