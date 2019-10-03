Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Russell Rayda, 62, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Kimberly Brizuela, 50, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug (subsequent offense), driving under suspension and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 9:11 a.m., 30th and Willett, accident.
n 10:25 a.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
n 11:24 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
n 12:24 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
n 12:43 p.m., 22nd and Armory, accident.
n 2:37 p.m., 30th and Garfield, accident.
n 4:42 p.m., 22nd and Garfield, accident.
n 8:24 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 11:58 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
