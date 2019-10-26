Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Johnathan Piper, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
n Levi Smith, 32, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of having no registration and not wearing a seatbelt.
n Nicholas Charging, 27, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Lakken Bice, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
FRIDAY
n Justin Warren, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, an open container violation and a hit and run.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 12:34 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 2:01 p.m., Third and Curtis, accident.
n 2:10 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, accident.
n 3:50 p.m., 1600 block of Rainbow, vandalism.
n 6:42 p.m., 400 block of North 13th, accident.
n 7:02 p.m., 17th and Grand, hit and run.
n 7:39 p.m., 2200 block of South 15th, hit and run.
n 8:25 p.m., 200 block of South 30th, burglary.
n 8:36 p.m., 1500 block of West Jefferson, possible impaired driver.
n 11:29 p.m., Fourth and Grand, possible impaired driver.
FRIDAY
n 12:43 a.m., Soldier Springs and Skyline, possible impaired driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.