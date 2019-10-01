Charge dismissal
An interference charge against Kathleen Wagstaff, 52, Laramie, published in the Sept. 13 On the Record was dismissed.
Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Madison Heithoff, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Amber Lidnsey, 35, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a probation sanction.
n Frederick Meyer, 40, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
n Gregory Kuhn, 19, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Thomas Dhamer, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SATURDAY
n Brian Baldivia, 45, Fort Collins, was serving a sentence.
n Timothy Daughtry, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Keegan Johner-Shubert, 19, Gillette, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Marco Castillo, 44, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a hit and run.
n Garrett Schwindt, 20, Glenrock, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Joseph Post, 45, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (second offense).
n Mark Guzman, 47, Laramie was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (second offense) and having no driver’s license.
SUNDAY
n Sandra Stark, 38, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
n Aria Alvarez, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (second offense) and having no driver’s license.
n John Hart, 41, Vicksberg, Mississippi, was arrested on suspicion of fighting.
n Jordan Stickland, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of fighting and interference.
n Kevin Grossaint, 25, Laramiewas arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (second offense) and having no registration.
n Erika Hamilton, 23, Wamsutter, was arrested on a warrant.
n Dennis Makeshine, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Frederick Slane, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and criminal entry.
n William Keller, 61, Rock River, was serving a sentence.
n Mynde Stillwell, 46, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
n Barbara Edwards, 32, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:05 a.m., 1200 block of Downey, burglary.
n 9:11 a.m., 100 block of North Hayes, vandalism.
n 9:17 a.m., 4000 block of Grand, theft.
n 10:02 a.m., 300 block of North Sixth, theft.
n 11:39 a.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
n 12:13 p.m., 15th and Spring Creek, accident.
n 3:18 p.m., 15th and Reynolds, accident.
n 5:32 pm., 3500 block of Willett, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:44 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, falsifying identification.
n 9:03 p.m., 1200 block of West Baker, accident.
n 10:24 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SATURDAY
n 3:12 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 9:39 a.m., 300 block of South Fourth, vandalism.
n 12:16 p.m., 800 block of South, theft.
n 12:21 p.m., Second and Ivinson, hit and run.
n 12:43 p.m., 3800 block of Little Moon, dead body found (natural causes).
n 1:27 p.m., 1100 block of Renshaw, accident.
n 3:01 p.m., Third and Harney, accident.
n 4:09 p.m., Third and Grand, accident.
n 6:06 p.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, trespassing.
n 6:25 p.m., 12th and Park, possible impaired driver.
n 11:42 p.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
n 11:50 p.m., 1200 block of North Fifth, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 1:23 a.m., 200 block of South Second, fight.
n 1:35 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
n 2:07 a.m., 1000 block of South Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:23 a.m., 1500 block of Shields, hit and run.
n 9:03 a.m., 14th and Gibbon, hit and run.
n 9:57 a.m., 500 block of South 13th, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:16 a.m., 1200 block of North 18th, hit and run.
n 11:31 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 12:24 p.m., 4000 block of Grand, accident.
n 1:39 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
n 2:39 p.m., 1300 block of Park, animal bite.
n 7:40 p.m., 1600 block of South 17th, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:27 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
SATURDAY
n 10:05 a.m., 10 block of Stevenson, accident.
n 10:32 a.m., 900 block of Asphalt, theft.
n 2:08 p.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 705, accident.
