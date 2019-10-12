Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Jensen Reckling, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and falsifying identification.
FRIDAY
n Alexis Wilson, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:02 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, accident.
n 8:04 a.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
n 8:15 a.m., 15th and Spring Creek, accident.
n 3:44 p.m., 500 block of South Lincoln, trespassing.
n 8:30 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, theft.
n 10:53 p.m., Eighth and Grand, accident.
n 11:34 p.m., Fourth and Ivinson, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
FRIDAY
n 12:22 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible impaired driver.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
n 9:06 a.m., 2000 block of Pfe, theft.
