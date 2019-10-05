Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 3:21 p.m., 400 block of South 26th, vandalism.
n 4:13 p.m., 1900 block of Easterling, theft.
n 4:51 p.m., 400 block of South 26th, hit and run.
n 6:08 p.m., 400 block of Mitchell, accident.
n 7:29 p.m. 300 block of Harney, accident.
n 7:37 p.m., 900 block of Sanders, possible domestic disturbance.
