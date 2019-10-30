Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:01 a.m., 100 block of South Johnson, accident.
n 10:57 a.m., Fourth and Garfield, accident.
n 11:44 a.m., 600 block of North 13th, theft.
n 11:44 a.m., 700 block of University, burglary.
n 12:09 p.m., 300 block of North Seventh, theft.
n 3 p.m., Fourth and Park, accident.
n 3:44 p.m., Ninth and Clark, accident.
n 4:39 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 7:14 p.m., Pierce and Centennial, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
n 2:33 p.m., 10 block of Fox Creek, accident.
