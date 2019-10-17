Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Frank Krantwashl, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 9:05 a.m., 200 block of North Second, theft.
n 9:24 a.m., 600 block of South Second, theft.
n 9:54 a.m., 900 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 1:36 p.m., 1100 block of Grand, accident.
n 1:50 p.m., 1400 block of Gibbon, theft.
n 3:32 p.m., 200 block of McCollum, burglary.
n 3:42 p.m., 18th and Garfield, accident.
n 5:52 p.m., 1300 block of North Fifth, accident.
n 6:14 p.m., Third and Custer, possible stolen vehicle.
n 9:37 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
n 11:10 p.m., 2000 block of West Harrison, possible domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.