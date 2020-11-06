Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
• Jordyn Jordan, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Tonya Obrien, 44, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without a license, no insurance, and without a seatbelt.
• Melanie Ledet, 25, LA, was arrested on a warrant.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY• 12:15 p.m., 900 block of Gibbon, vandalism.
• 12:37 p.m., 900 block of Gibbon, vandalism.
• 1:39 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
• 4:28 p.m., 1800 block of Truman, littering.
• 7:00 p.m., 400 block of Boswell, possible domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.