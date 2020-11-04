Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
n Brenda Archuleta, 56, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Darlene Garcia, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Chad Cunningham, 49, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and open container violations.
n Joshua Arnett, 27, Oklahoma, was arrested on a warrant and for interference, domestic battery.
n Nadia Fenton, 45, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Joshua McPeak, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Travis Feldman, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Amelia Jensen, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and open container violations.
n Amy Franklin, 20, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and disorderly conduct.
n Dakota Carnes, 20, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
n Caleb Dahill, 23, Casper, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Graham Mullen, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
n Zachary Foster, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and interference.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:33 a.m., 700 block of 13th, accident.
n 9:37 a.m., 900 block of Palmer, accident.
n 11:12 a.m., 300 block of Fourth, vandalism.
SATURDAY
n 1:18 a.m., 300 block of 12th, alleged impaired driver.
n 2:48 a.m., 600 block of 30th, suicide.
n 10:38 a.m., 1200 block of Seventh, littering.
n 2:46 p.m., 300 block of Lincoln, assault and battery.
n 13:14 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics.
n 4:21 p.m., 3900 block of Beech, burglary.
n 6:57 p.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:15 p.m., 400 block of Boswell, alleged impaired driver.
n 11:08 p.m., 400 block of Boswell, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:47 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
n 11:52 p.m., 200 block of Fourth, hit and run.
SUNDAY
n 1:00 a.m., 400 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
n 1:56 a.m., 1200 block of Fourth, alleged impaired driver.
n 8:40 a.m., 4100 block of Moraine, theft.
n 2:27 p.m., 400 block of Third, theft.
n 3:07 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, theft.
n 4:13 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, bike theft.
n 4:18 p.m., 400 block of Fetterman, vandalism.
MONDAY
n 7:33 a.m., 1100 block of Snowy Range, accident.
n 8:03 a.m., 900 block of McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 9:22 a.m., Albany County area, theft.
SATURDAY
n 1:16 a.m., Albany County area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
SUNDAY
n 1:24 a.m., Albany County area, alleged impaired driver.
