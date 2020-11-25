Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
n Joseph Matthews, 38, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Michael Mora, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and trespassing.
n Richard Olson, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of arson and property destruction.
n Ivette Valle-Rosales, 19, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
n Julio Berthalet, 20, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver and driver while under suspension.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 11:17 a.m., Pierce St., trespassing.
n 11:33 a.m., 500 block of Third, theft.
n 12:27 p.m., Boulder Drive, accident.
n 1:14 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
n 2:12 p.m., 400 block of Boswell, trespassing.
n 2:51 p.m., 900 block of McCue, hit and run.
n 5:27 p.m., 1700 block of Fetterman, animal bite.
n 7:08 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.