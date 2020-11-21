Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Frank Armijo, 66, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Deran Vasquez, 36, Laramie, was arrested on a drug court hold.
n Jovan Cavnic, 22, New York was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
FRIDAY
n Brett Swedlund, 20, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
n Cooper Harbour-Lemming, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and false identification.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:32 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
FRIDAY
n 9:49 a.m., 2300 block of Ninth, burglary.
n 10:26 a.m., 600 block of 30th, hit and run.
n 12:57 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 5:09 p.m.,2000 block of Binford, hit and run.
n 5:41 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
n 9:08 p.m., Laramie area, hit and run.
