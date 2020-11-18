Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Derek Turman, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.
n William Ripellino, 66, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possessing a controlled substance.
n Bradley Elmore, 40, South Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of damaging property.
FRIDAY
n Desmond Vasquez, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
n Cody Howsman, 48, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and hit and run.
n Bonnie Baker, 30, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
SATURDAY
n Colby Davison, 21, Powell, was arrested on a warrant.
n Zachery Duncan, 19, Laramie, was arrested, was arrested on a warrant.
n Johnathan Piper, 19, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Mathew Gilmore, 36, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY
n Christopher Mauk, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under suspension and without interlock.
MONDAY
n Dean Naylor, 24, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of escaping from DOC.
n Katrina Charging, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
Laramie Police Department
