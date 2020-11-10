Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Martin Bernard, 52, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and violating open container laws.
n Whitney Kopp, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
MONDAY
n Marcus Mora, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 11:37 a.m., 1400 block of 17th, bike theft.
n 12:25 p.m., 600 block of 30th, accident.
n 1:00 p.m., 400 block of Eighth, vandalism.
n 1:27 p.m., 200 block of Second, shoplifting.
n 2:52 p.m., 700 block of Third, vandalism.
n 11:46 a.m., 1500 block of Sheridan, burglary.
SATURDAY
n 1:15 a.m., 1800 block of Curtis, hit and run.
n 1:35 a.m., 900 block of Russell, alleged impaired driver.
n 11:17 a.m., 4000 block of Little Moon, accident.
n 12:16 p.m., 1500 block of Palomino, animal bite.
n 2:33 p.m., 600 block of Eleventh, vandalism.
n 5:02 p.m., 300 block of University, assault and battery.
n 7:11 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, burglary.
n 8:05 p.m., 500 block of Third, shoplifting.
SUNDAY
n 8:27 a.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs, possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:45 a.m., 900 block of Ninth, assault and battery.
n 9:09 a.m., 500 block of Third, accident.
n 10:36 a.m., 1800 block of Truman, dead body found (natural causes).
n 2:39 p.m., 1900 block of Eleventh, animal bite.
MONDAY
n 1:34 a.m., 400 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
n 9:34 p.m., Albany County area, hit and run.
SUNDAY
n 6:27 p.m., Albany County area, assault and battery.
