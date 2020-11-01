Albany County Detention CenterTHURSDAY• Eric Quintana, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Natalie Huff, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Jazlynn Montgomery, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving without insurance, and possessing a controlled substance.
• Jacob Vavrik, 18, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, eluding, careless driving, driving without a license, and improper lane use.
• Try Thomas, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, speeding, driving without insurance or a license, and improper lane use.
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerangs On the record and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY• 8:10 a.m., 900 block of 12th, accident.
• 10:23 a.m., 300 block of Ninth, theft.
• 11:04 a.m., 1000 block of Fourth, accident.
• 11:11 a.m., 400 block of 22nd, accident.
• 12:58 p.m., 1100 block of 19th, accident.
• 4:11 p.m., 1800 block of Steele, theft.
• 5:12 p.m., 2200 block of 15th, possible domestic disturbance.
Albany County Sheriff’s DeptartmentThe Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY• 3:48 p.m., Albany County area, trespassing.
• 11:05 p.m., Albany County area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
